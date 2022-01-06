0
Thursday 6 January 2022 - 14:24

Ayatollah Khamenei Sends Message on Funeral Ceremony of Unidentified Martyrs

Story Code : 972286
Ayatollah Khamenei Sends Message on Funeral Ceremony of Unidentified Martyrs
In his message, Imam Khamenei sent regards to the martyrs and their families, asking God to bestow blessing on all of them.

As the ceremony was held coincidently with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra [PBUH], the daughter of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] – betokens eternity of martyrs' names and memories, His Eminence said in his message, according to a report of Imam Khamenei’s office.

The full text of the Imam Khamenei’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Peace be upon the unidentified martyrs, unknown among the earth’s inhabitants but well-known in the heavens.

They are self-sacrificing people who even after the passing of many long years since the moment of their martyrdom fill the country with the fragrance of spirituality and struggle on the path of God. They raise the flag of honor more than ever with their blood that was spilt on the path of Islam and the Quran.

The burial ceremony of these travelers who are returning home coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra [PBUH] brings the good news that their memory will last forever.

It also betokens the coming of great blessings for the country of the Imam of our Time [may my soul be sacrificed for him], God willing.

I send my greetings to the pure spirits of these martyrs and also to the waiting eyes and hearts of their fathers, mothers, and spouses. I pray for God's overflowing bounty and mercy for all of them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022