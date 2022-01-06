Ayatollah Khamenei Sends Message on Funeral Ceremony of Unidentified Martyrs

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of the burial ceremony of 250 unidentified martyrs from the Sacred Defense era, which was held nationwide on Thursday.

In his message, Imam Khamenei sent regards to the martyrs and their families, asking God to bestow blessing on all of them.As the ceremony was held coincidently with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra [PBUH], the daughter of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] – betokens eternity of martyrs' names and memories, His Eminence said in his message, according to a report of Imam Khamenei’s office.In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the MercifulPeace be upon the unidentified martyrs, unknown among the earth’s inhabitants but well-known in the heavens.They are self-sacrificing people who even after the passing of many long years since the moment of their martyrdom fill the country with the fragrance of spirituality and struggle on the path of God. They raise the flag of honor more than ever with their blood that was spilt on the path of Islam and the Quran.The burial ceremony of these travelers who are returning home coinciding with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima Zahra [PBUH] brings the good news that their memory will last forever.It also betokens the coming of great blessings for the country of the Imam of our Time [may my soul be sacrificed for him], God willing.I send my greetings to the pure spirits of these martyrs and also to the waiting eyes and hearts of their fathers, mothers, and spouses. I pray for God's overflowing bounty and mercy for all of them.