Roadside Bomb Explosions Hit US Supply Convoys in Central, Southern Iraq

Islam Times - Multiple roadside bombs have separately gone off near convoys of trucks carrying equipment belonging to US occupation forces in Iraq’s central province of Babil as well as the southern provinces of Basra and Muthanna in the last 24 hours, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), reported that an explosive device exploded while a convoy was passing along a highway in Babil province on Thursday afternoon.Hours earlier, a bomb attack had targeted a logistics convoy of US forces close to the city of Basra, situated 550 kilometers (340 miles) south of the capital Baghdad.On Wednesday evening, a blast took place when a US military convoy was moving on a highway near the city of Samawah, located 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Baghdad. There was no information about casualties.Another roadside bomb attack was reported on a US supply convoy in the central province of Babil. It left no military personnel injured.No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks yet.