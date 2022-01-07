0
Friday 7 January 2022 - 08:45

Roadside Bomb Explosions Hit US Supply Convoys in Central, Southern Iraq

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), reported that an explosive device exploded while a convoy was passing along a highway in Babil province on Thursday afternoon.

Hours earlier, a bomb attack had targeted a logistics convoy of US forces close to the city of Basra, situated 550 kilometers (340 miles) south of the capital Baghdad.

On Wednesday evening, a blast took place when a US military convoy was moving on a highway near the city of Samawah, located 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Baghdad. There was no information about casualties.

Another roadside bomb attack was reported on a US supply convoy in the central province of Babil. It left no military personnel injured.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks yet.
