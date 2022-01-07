Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’

Islam Times - Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Esmail Qaani has threatened the US of staging fundamental revenge for the martyrdom of his predecessor Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike ordered by former President Donald Trump in January 2020.

Qaani’s remarks were made at a ceremony organized by the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Held in Tehran on Thursday, the event marked the martyrdom anniversary of Suleimani and former deputy commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi anti-terror group Abu Mahdi AlMuhandis, under the slogan “Suleimani’s Comrades.”“There will be fundamental revenge. We are not criminals, but we have our own style,” said Qaani in his address to the attendees.“The enemy thinks the deed is done,” he added, revealing that Mike Pompeo, the former United States secretary of state, was the “most abhorred individual by Suleimani.”“They thought that their contempt would end… Do you think that you would strike and it’s over?… The nation and the free people of the world will take revenge on you in a way that you will never forget,” threatened Qaani.He referred to the decline of the US forces in Iraq from 150,000 to 2,500, and said: “Your departure from the region was one of the goals, but more than the American exit … You were expelled.”Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said Trump must face justice for his role in Suleimani’s assassination, or else Iran will have revenge.Raisi called for the formation of a fair court in which Trump, Pompeo and other American officials are sentenced and punished.