Friday 7 January 2022 - 12:39

25 Palestinian Prisoners Test Positive for COVID at Naqab Prison

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS], a prisoner advocacy group, said all of the 25 prisoners, all incarcerated at section 25 of the prison, have been isolated from the rest of the prisoners after their tests came out positive.

According to rights groups, at least 388 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in “Israeli” prisons have tested positive for the highly contagious virus since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

The Naqab Prison is one of the most densely crowed “Israeli” prisons allocated for the detention of Palestinian political prisoners, with 1,200 prisoners currently incarcerated there. It located in the Naqab desert some 72 km south-west of Beersheba.
