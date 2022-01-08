0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 07:19

US, Japan To Sign New Military Partnership Deal

Story Code : 972503
US, Japan To Sign New Military Partnership Deal
The two countries on Friday voiced strong concern about what they see as China's growing might and pledged to work together against perceived attempts to destabilize the region.
 
The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement, followed a virtual meeting of their foreign and defense ministers on Thursday.
 
According to their statement, the ministers accused China of trying "to undermine the rules-based order", saying it presented "political, economic, military and technological challenges to the region and the world."
 
"They resolved to work together to deter and, if necessary, respond to destabilizing activities in the region," it said.
 
On Thursday, Blinken said, "We're launching a new research and development agreement that will make it easier for our scientists, for our engineers and program managers to collaborate on emerging ‘defense’ related issues, from countering hypersonic threats to advancing space based capabilities."
 
The US-Japan alliance, he said, "must not only strengthen the tools we have, but also develop new ones."
 
Japan and the US will sign a new agreement covering the continued basing of American troops in Japan, under which Japan has agreed to pay $9.3 billion to upkeep the presence of American forces in the Asian country over the next five years, Blinken said.
 
Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin further underlined during the meeting that the discussions would help lay down a framework for the future of the security alliance, including evolving missions to "reflect Japan's growing ability to contribute to regional peace and stability."
 
In a separate virtual summit on Thursday, Japan and Australia signed a military cooperation agreement, prompting China to lodge stern representations with all three countries.
 
"We deplore and firmly oppose the gross interference in China's internal affairs by the US, Japan and Australia and the fabrication of false information to smear China and undermine the solidarity and mutual trust of countries in the region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in Beijing.
 
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged back in October to revise his country’s security strategy to consider "all options including possession of the so-called enemy-strike capabilities."
Related Stories
US Urged Zionist Entity to Hamper Chinese Investments: Report
Islam Times - US President Joe Biden’s administration and the Israeli regime held low-key talks on China last month, a sensitive topic given American ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
4 January 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
4 January 2022
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022