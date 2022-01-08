0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 09:26

Saudi Warplanes Step Up Bombing Of Various Yemeni Residential Areas

Story Code : 972517
Saudi warplanes carried out four air raids against the outskirts of the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada early on Saturday, Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported.

Initial reports suggested that a civilian was martyred and a woman sustained injuries in the strikes.

Hours earlier, Saudi fighter jets had launched 45 airstrikes against different areas in Yemen’s southern province of Shabwah.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the aerial assaults hit Usaylan, Bayhan and Ain districts. There were no immediate reports of casualties or extent of damage.

Saudi aircraft also bombarded al-Balaq area in the Wadi Ubaidah district of Yemen’s oil-producing central province of Marib, some 175 kilometers east of the capital, Sanaa, on 16 occasions, though no reports about possible casualties were soon available.

Three other aerial assaults targeted al-Jubah and Sirwah districts in the same Yemeni province.

Saudi warplanes also conducted seven airstrikes against an area in the Abs district of Yemen’s northwestern province of Hajjah.

Saudi military aircraft launched two air raids against the Khabb wa ash Sha'af district in the northern Yemeni province of Jawf as well. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
Comment


