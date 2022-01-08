0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 09:32

Explosion Rocks US Military Base In Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field

Story Code : 972521
Explosion Rocks US Military Base In Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field
Al-Alam News Network reported on Saturday morning that a loud explosion was heard at the al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor.

According to the report, the explosion was caused by a rocket targeting the base coming from an unknown source.

Some sources also reported that eight rockets were fired from Badiah al-Mayadeen at the US occupation base in the al-Omar oil field on Saturday morning.

In the same context, local Syrian sources told Sputnik on Thursday evening that the US base at the largest gas field in eastern Syria had been targeted.

Sputnik reported that a US occupation base had been targeted with four rockets.
