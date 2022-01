Islam Times - Tens of Palestinians were injured by ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers and others suffocated from inhaling teargas during clashes in the neighborhood of Bab al-Zawiya in the city of al-Khalil, south of the occupied West Bank.

The wounded were transferred to hospital for medical treatment.Additionally, at least 17 Palestinians were injured in Kafr Qaddum and Beit Dajan by the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s military during the weekly protests against the Zionist colonial settlement activities in the village.