0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 13:11

Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members

Story Code : 972556
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
The assailants targeted the house of Ahmed Abdul-Muttalib al-Malef area west of Baghdad on Thursday evening.

“The gunmen opened fire on family members who were inside the house, killing five of them and seriously injuring the PMU member. He was transferred to a hospital in Baghdad, while the bodies of the victims were transferred to the forensic department,” Hashd al-Sha’abi said in a statement. 

Iraqi security forces have launched an investigation into the incident. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attack, but such assaults bear the hallmark of those carried out by remnants of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

On Friday, Ammar Hakim, religious scholar and head of National Wisdom Movement (Hikma), condemned Thursday’s armed attack in Baghdad and the massacre of family members of a Hashd al-Sha’abi fighter.

Hakim deplored the heinous act, especially the killing of children, and warned against repetition of such incidents.

The senior religious scholar also called for increased security measures in order to save the lives of ordinary people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022