Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members

Islam Times - Unidentified armed men have attacked the house of a fighter from anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha'abi in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, killing five members of his family and seriously injuring him.

The assailants targeted the house of Ahmed Abdul-Muttalib al-Malef area west of Baghdad on Thursday evening.“The gunmen opened fire on family members who were inside the house, killing five of them and seriously injuring the PMU member. He was transferred to a hospital in Baghdad, while the bodies of the victims were transferred to the forensic department,” Hashd al-Sha’abi said in a statement.Iraqi security forces have launched an investigation into the incident. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attack, but such assaults bear the hallmark of those carried out by remnants of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.On Friday, Ammar Hakim, religious scholar and head of National Wisdom Movement (Hikma), condemned Thursday’s armed attack in Baghdad and the massacre of family members of a Hashd al-Sha’abi fighter.Hakim deplored the heinous act, especially the killing of children, and warned against repetition of such incidents.The senior religious scholar also called for increased security measures in order to save the lives of ordinary people.