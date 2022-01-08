0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 21:04

Bus Crash Kills 16 in Northeastern Egypt’s Sinai

Story Code : 972644
"Due to a fog that reduced visibility, a bus hit a microbus on the road leading to South Sinai province," the statement said.

Some 13 ambulances rushed to the scene. The wounded people who mainly suffered fractures and bruises were transferred to the nearest public hospital, it added.

Daily road accidents are common in Egypt due to poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely applied traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, building new roads and bridges, and repairing the existing ones.

Deaths from road accidents in Egypt dropped by 44 percent in 2019-2020, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.
