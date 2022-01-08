0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 21:21

Taliban Foreign Minister Arrives in Iran for Talks in First Official Visit

Story Code : 972645
Taliban Foreign Minister Arrives in Iran for Talks in First Official Visit
"The visit aims at discussions on political, economic, transit and refugee issues between Afghanistan and Iran," the Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a Saturday tweet.

He added that a preliminary meeting for the visiting delegation was held in the Afghan Foreign Ministry, "where significant issues were assessed and included in the agenda."

Iran has repeatedly announced that the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan is only possible through the formation of a broad-based government in the war-ravaged country.

“We believe that sustainable security, and political and social stability in Afghanistan are possible only through real collective participation and an inclusive and effective government in which all ethnicities and religions play a role,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said while addressing the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan, last month.

Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan migrants and refugees in recent decades but got sanctions instead of receiving financial support.

In an address to a UN Security Council meeting in November, Iran's permanent ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi warned that Afghanistan's neighbors should be helped out as they scramble to handle the outflux of refugees that has been created by decades of American adventurism in the Central Asian country.

"Let’s be straightforward. This is not a local challenge and Afghanistan’s neighboring must not be left alone and expected to address this extremely difficult challenge single-handedly," Takht-Ravanchi said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022