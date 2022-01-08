0
Saturday 8 January 2022 - 22:23

9/11 Victims' Families 'Insulted, Speechless' over US VP Comparing Capitol Riot to Al-Qaeda Attack

Story Code : 972647
9/11 Victims
They included 61-year-old Mary Geraghty, whose husband, New York City Fire Department Battalion Chief Edward Geraghty, died during the attacks.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, she said that she was "still speechless that our vice president would make that comment".

"There were terrorists that came onto American soil and slaughtered American citizens. There is absolutely no comparison. Insult is too mild a word," Geraghty added.

According to her, "you can't expect much from someone who is so out of touch".

The widow was echoed by Angela Mistruli, who lost her father, a union carpenter working at the top of the North Tower restaurant during the Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001.

She told The Daily Mail that she doesn't like "bringing 9/11 into political conversation" and that she doesn't believe "the people on January 6 went there with the intent of harming anyone".

Retired Fire Captain Anthony Varriale, for his part, insisted that "it's embarrassing that she's [Kamala Harris] the vice president of the United States. It's like a knife to my gut. I think she should resign".

The same tone was struck by Gail Eagelson, whose husband Bruce died in the South Tower of the World Trade Centre after making sure that 18 co-workers made it out safely.

She told The Daily Mail that she "really" doesn't have respect for Harris, "so I don't listen to what she says".

"What is it? Seven people died at the Capitol, and that's unfortunate, but how can you compare that to 9/11," Eagelson stated.

Also joining the uproar was Meghan McCain, a political analyst and daughter of late US Senator John McCain, who claimed in her article for The Daily Mail that the Capitol riot "was not a terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans".

She added that she was "absolutely disgusted that Vice President Harris would make such an intellectually dishonest comparison to our nation's history".

"January 6th is NOT the bombing of Pearl Harbor. It is not 9/11. It is disrespectful to all our veterans, alive and dead, to say so. […] There is no comparison between the wars that brave Americans have fought and died in to the riotous attack on the Capitol. It's not just wrong. It's stupid. Harris' ridiculous hyperbole is going to play into the hands of [former] President [Donald] Trump," Meghan McCain claimed without elaborating.

The comments came after Harris claimed in a speech at the Capitol that "certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing, when our democracy came under assault. December 7, 1941, September 11, 2001, and January 6, 2021".

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC, to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favour of Democrat Joe Biden, in a riot that claimed the lives of five people.

In total, almost 3,000 persons were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack, while the bombing of Pearl Harbour claimed the lives of 2,403 Americans.
Related Stories
29 Killed after Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria
Islam Times - An overloaded boat carrying 49 passengers, mostly children aged eight to 15, capsized late on Tuesday in northwest Nigeria's Kano state, killing 29, local sources said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022