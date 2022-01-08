Russia Offers Suggestions to US over Guarantees of Non-Repetition of Recent Problems

Islam Times - Russian representative to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov said that his country offered suggestions to the US over guarantees of non-repetition of the recent problems.

Russian ambassador to International organizations based in Vienna in his Twitter message stated that at the end of the day JCPOA participants without Iran in attendance and the US held a traditional meeting. The difficult issue of guarantees of non-repetition of the recent problems, inter alia, was discussed. The Russian delegation presented a number of suggestions in this regard.Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, said recently that not only Russia but also other parties acknowledged that the talks are in good progress.The eighth round of Vienna talks focusing on lifting oppressive and illegal sanctions against Iran, began on Monday, December 27, 2021, with a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission chaired by Ali Bagheri, senior negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the EU Foreign Action Service.The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that the United States is the party violating JCPOA, it is Washington that must return to the agreement with the lifting of the sanctions, and that the fulfillment of US commitments needs to be verified.