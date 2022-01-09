0
Sunday 9 January 2022 - 06:00

ISIL Suicide Bomber Killed by Iraqi Security Forces

Story Code : 972669
ISIL Suicide Bomber Killed by Iraqi Security Forces
The Baghdad Operations Command announced that a terrorist operation in the northern part of the city was neutralized.

A suicide bomber who was planning to carry out a terrorist operation in northern Baghdad was identified and killed by Iraqi security forces, Baghdad Operations Command said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, some gunmen stormed the house of Ahmad Abdulmutallab Abdul Razzaq, commander of the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Baghdad.

According to the reports, the PMU commander has been hospitalized due to gunshots, and five members of his family were killed in the terrorist attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
9 January 2022
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
9 January 2022
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
8 January 2022
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022