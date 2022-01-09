0
Sunday 9 January 2022 - 11:26

Syrian Army Forces US Occupying Troops to Leave Area in Al-Hassakah

Story Code : 972702
Syrian official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported that a convoy of the US armored vehicles were forced to turn around and head back in the direction they came from after trying to pass through town of Tal Tamer in northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah province.

In another development, the US military has reinforced its occupied positions near the oil fields in eastern Syria, days after they were hit by rockets again, local Syrian sources said

The US military has illegally stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oil fields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

The Syrian government, however, insists the unlawful deployment is intended to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

Washington has stepped up its economic war against the Arab country after failing to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with massive assistance from its Western European, NATO and Arab allies, along with their proxy forces, including Daesh and various other terrorist groups.
