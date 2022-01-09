0
Sunday 9 January 2022 - 11:47

UK, Germany’s New Negotiations in Vienna Talks Meet with Iraq’s Deputy FM

The German negotiator was changed because a new government took the helm in the country and the British envoy was replaced because of the retirement of the outgoing one.

Following these meetings, a session was held between Baqeri, Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Enrique Mora and the heads of the three European delegations (including the new and outgoing negotiators of Germany and Britain) at Hotel Coburg, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

On Saturday morning, the sanctions removal working group convened a session at the expert level. At the same time, bilateral and multilateral expert meetings on different issues continue.

The new round of talks between Iran and P4+1 – Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany - on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal - known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - and the termination of sanctions on Tehran restarted in Vienna on Monday.

The JCPOA negotiations resumed after the parties took a three-day break for the New Year.

Representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group began the eighth round of the Vienna talks on December 27 focused on the removal of all sanctions imposed on Tehran after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.
