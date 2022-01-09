0
Sunday 9 January 2022 - 21:05

Hezbollah: Gulf’s National Security of US, Israel’s National Security?!

Story Code : 972768
Hezbollah: Gulf’s National Security of US, Israel’s National Security?!
In a local ceremony on Sunday, Sayyed Safieddine wondered if the national security of the Gulf states is the same of US and the Zionist entity’s national security.

“We’ve heard weird remarks by Gulf officials that Hezbollah risks Arab national security. We know that US and ‘Israel’ also say that Hezbollah risks their national security. They have exposed themselves.”

Sayyed Safieddine warned that attempts to strip Lebanon of its resistance identity is an uncalculated adventure, vowing that such schemes will be foiled.

Meanwhile, he hit back at all those who attack Resistance and blame her for the economic crisis in Lebanon.

“They know that their masters are those who created the economic crises in Lebanon.”
Related Stories
Hezbollah Will Respond to Saudi Resolutely regardless of the Results: Sheikh Qassem
Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Party will respond to Saudi in a resolute manner, saying: ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
9 January 2022
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
9 January 2022
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
8 January 2022
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022