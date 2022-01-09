Hezbollah: Gulf’s National Security of US, Israel’s National Security?!

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine lashed out at Saudi remarks that the Lebanese Resistance movement “risks Arab national security.”

In a local ceremony on Sunday, Sayyed Safieddine wondered if the national security of the Gulf states is the same of US and the Zionist entity’s national security.“We’ve heard weird remarks by Gulf officials that Hezbollah risks Arab national security. We know that US and ‘Israel’ also say that Hezbollah risks their national security. They have exposed themselves.”Sayyed Safieddine warned that attempts to strip Lebanon of its resistance identity is an uncalculated adventure, vowing that such schemes will be foiled.Meanwhile, he hit back at all those who attack Resistance and blame her for the economic crisis in Lebanon.“They know that their masters are those who created the economic crises in Lebanon.”