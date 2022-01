Islam Times - Afghan media reported that a massive explosion took place at a Police Academy in the Fifth security district of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday evening.

The sound of successive explosions and gunshots can also be heard in the area, according to Kabul Times.It is said that successive explosions and shootings have been heard from the fifth district of Kabul. Eyewitnesses also say there was an explosion at the police academy, TOLO News also reported.Taliban have not yet commented about the blast.