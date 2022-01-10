0
Monday 10 January 2022 - 03:54

6 Terrorists Killed in Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Story Code : 972791
6 Terrorists Killed in Pakistan
Six terrorists were killed during an operation by Pakistani security forces on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority said.

Pakistani security forces also seized large quantities of weapons, ammunition and combat equipment from terrorist hideouts during the operation.

Balochistan is one of the most insecure states in Pakistan. Hundreds of Muslims, especially Shiites, have been killed in the state so far in attacks by terrorist groups, including ISIS, Lashkar-e-Jungvi, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. 
