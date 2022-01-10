6 Terrorists Killed in Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Islam Times - Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority announced on Saturday night that six terrorists had been killed in Balochistan province.

Six terrorists were killed during an operation by Pakistani security forces on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority said.Pakistani security forces also seized large quantities of weapons, ammunition and combat equipment from terrorist hideouts during the operation.Balochistan is one of the most insecure states in Pakistan. Hundreds of Muslims, especially Shiites, have been killed in the state so far in attacks by terrorist groups, including ISIS, Lashkar-e-Jungvi, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.