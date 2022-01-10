0
Monday 10 January 2022 - 03:57

Iraqi Parliament Selects al-Halbousi as Speaker

Story Code : 972793
Selecting the parliament speaker was the first step toward forming a new government in Iraq.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the speaker selection process was disrupted at first as the competing political blocs each claimed to hold a parliamentary majority. After heated debates and shouting among lawmakers, the temporary leader of the assembly, Mahmoud al-Mashahadani, decided to adjourn the session and then after the session continued, Mohammed al-Halbousi was selected as the speaker.

Parliament had been due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting.

Parliament also has 30 days from the first session to elect the country’s new president, who will then ask the largest bloc in parliament to form a government.
