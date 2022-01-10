0
Monday 10 January 2022 - 13:54

Maidan Technologies Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says

Story Code : 972888
Maidan Technologies Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says
Maidan Nezalezhnosti, literally "Independence Square", is the central square of Kiev, the capital city of Ukraine. A color revolution rocked Ukraine in February 2014, when its democratically-elected president was overthrown in a Western-backed coup d'état.

Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that what started as peaceful protests against higher gas prices in Kazakhstan and quickly escalated into violent riots and acts of terrorism was not the first and would not be the last attempt to meddle in the region Stating that the Kazakh President had turned to the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help in the face of an “unprecedented challenge to its security, integrity and sovereignty,” Putin added that the threat was caused not by spontaneous protests over fuel prices, but by the fact that “destructive internal and external forces had taken advantage of the situation.”

Speaking of the events in Kazakhstan, the Russian president emphasized that Russia would not allow the situation to be rocked at home and the "scenario of the so-called color revolutions to be implemented."

With that in mind, Putin underscored the need for the CSTO to develop measures jointly with to counter terrorism and protect security, Sputnik reported.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began earlier in the week as residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold hike in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The originally peaceful protests subsequently spread to other cities, spiraling into violent clashes with the police, looting and vandalism. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until 19 January, inviting the CTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

After an appeal by the President of Kazakhstan, the CSTO forces “in a matter of hours” succeeded in preventing any undermining of foundations of state power in Kazakhstan, the complete degradation of the internal situation by “terrorists, criminals and marauders,” said Vladimir Putin.

The Russian President applauded the high level of mutual trust, cooperation and readiness to swiftly spring to action demonstrated by CSTO colleagues.

The forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization would remain in the country as long as needed, added Vladimir Putin.

"A contingent of collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO has been sent to Kazakhstan and, I want to emphasize this, for a limited period of time, for as long as the president of Kazakhstan, the head of state, finds possible to use it," he said at the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

President Putin also proposed that on the basis of the CSTO further measures be developed to jointly counter such attempts at destructive external interference in the area. He accentuated that CTSO should never be blindsided by tragic events of the kind witnessed by Kazakhstan, and member-states ought to be “fully mobilized and ready to rebuff any provocations."

Also on Monday Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said that Kyrgyzstan hopes that there will be an open and fair investigation into the involvement of foreigners, including Kyrgyz citizens, in protests in his country. Japarov warned that there remained the risk of the movement of terrorists who took part in Kazakhstan riots between CSTO member states.
Related Stories
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Islam Times - The United States is to be blamed for the escalation of tensions in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
10 January 2022
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
10 January 2022
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
9 January 2022
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
9 January 2022
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
9 January 2022
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
8 January 2022
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022