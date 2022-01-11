0
Tuesday 11 January 2022

Bennett: “Israel” Not Obligated by Iran Vienna Nuke Talks

Story Code : 972969
"Iran is the head of an octopus that constantly threatens ‘Israel’ via its proxies," he said. "We shifted from defense to offense consistently. ‘Israel’ is not a part of the agreements and is not obligated by them. ‘Israel’ will maintain unlimited freedom to act."
 
Bennett told the committee that the security situation of the “Israeli” entity is good and getting better.
 
"‘Israel's’ systems were in a tailspin," he said. "We stabilized the system and passed a budget." 
