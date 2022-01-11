Bennett: “Israel” Not Obligated by Iran Vienna Nuke Talks

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and “Defense” Committee that the “Israeli” entity would not be constrained by whatever agreements the world's leading powers reach with Iran in talks in Vienna.

Bennett told the committee that the security situation of the “Israeli” entity is good and getting better.

"‘Israel's’ systems were in a tailspin," he said. "We stabilized the system and passed a budget."

"Iran is the head of an octopus that constantly threatens ‘Israel’ via its proxies," he said. "We shifted from defense to offense consistently. ‘Israel’ is not a part of the agreements and is not obligated by them. ‘Israel’ will maintain unlimited freedom to act."