0
Tuesday 11 January 2022 - 04:19

In Surprising Decision, Saudi English-language Daily Appoints Rabbi as Regular Columnist

Story Code : 972977
In Surprising Decision, Saudi English-language Daily Appoints Rabbi as Regular Columnist
According to a report published by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Marc Schneier, who is an American rabbi and president of the so-called Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, has lately joined the editorial board of the Saudi daily, which is published mainly in Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf region.

According to the Israeli daily, Schneier has been a regular guest of royal palaces of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman during the past 15 years and is among 50 highly influential rabbis in the United States.

Last week, a high-ranking official at the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs said Tel Aviv is working clandestinely towards normalization of diplomatic relations with Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

“These are the two countries we want to reach an agreement with, but it is a slow process that takes a lot of time and effort. We hope for the best,” the unnamed official noted at a media briefing.

Even though Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have formal diplomatic relations, Riyadh has taken a number of steps in recent years toward normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi authorities were said to have given a behind-the-scenes green light to the United Arab Emirates forging ties with Israel last year, and have since allowed Israeli aircraft to use the kingdom’s airspace for direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
10 January 2022
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
10 January 2022
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
9 January 2022
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
9 January 2022
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
9 January 2022
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
8 January 2022
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022