Top Yemeni Official Warns Saudi-led Coalition against Any ‘Uncalculated Stupidity’ in Hudaydah

Islam Times - A top Yemeni army official has warned that any attack by the Saudi Arabia against the ports of Hudaydah and Salif would have serious consequences in the region as it would push Sana’a to adopt a new military strategy that would target the aggressors and their supporters.

The Saudi-led coalition has claimed that Yemeni forces are using the ports of Hudaydah and Salif as military bases, alleging that the ports are military targets.The Yemeni government has categorically denied the claims, saying a United Nations mission has been carrying out daily and weekly visits to the ports since the 2018 Stockholm agreement between the warring parties.Abed Mohammed al-Thor, Deputy Head of the Moral Guidance Department in the Yemeni Army, said any military action on the two ports “would aggravate the Yemeni crisis and multiply the suffering of Yemenis, as Hudaydah port is the sole vital artery for the besieged Yemeni people.”“Thus, any military action against Hudaydah port means an uncalculated stupidity from the Saudi regime and would have dire consequences firstly for this regime and secondly for the Emirati regime.”He stressed that any targeting of the port of Hudaydah “would make Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates regret” their action, warning that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the whole region, including the Israeli entity, would be “under the penalty of the Yemeni defense program” if the coalition launched an attack on the port.Al-Thor further said, “Any US or Israeli attempt to support the Saudi-Emirati position in Yemen won’t serve the Saudi regime and its allies, but rather will increase pressure on them.”