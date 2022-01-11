IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies

Islam Times - According to novel Zionist studies, the Israelis trust in their army is dramatically sliding as the latest poll showed that only 61% of them see that their military can protect them.

Israeli experts considered that the Israeli army under the command of Avivi Kochavi has become sterilized, highlighting the cancellation of a major military drill.Meanwhile, the Zionist studies indicated that the Israeli army is incapable of engaging in an infantry confrontation with Hezbollah, adding that such a battle needs a long preparation and is expected to be fruitless.