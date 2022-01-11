0
Tuesday 11 January 2022 - 11:14

Hundreds Left Homeless as Fire Raze 100 Houses in Chile

Videos shot by local Totti Espinoza during the afternoon show dark heavy plumes of smoke coming out of the fires consuming houses.

The presidential delegate for the Tamarugal province, Miguel Angel Quezada, said the fire had been extinguished on Monday night. Quezada also said many of the destroyed homes were built in an irregular urban settlement.

Authorities have set up shelters for the 280 families affected by the fire.
