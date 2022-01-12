0
Wednesday 12 January 2022 - 08:45

US Logistics Convoy Targeted In Iraq’s Qadisiyah

According to Sabereen News, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in al-Qadisiyah Governorate on Tuesday evening.

The US convoy was targeted by advanced roadside bombs on the same day.

According to the report, a group called "Olu al-Azm" claimed responsibility for targeting the US occupation’s military logistics convoy in Al-Qadisiyah Governorate.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the necessity of the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys have been targeted by roadside bombs frequently.
