0
Wednesday 12 January 2022 - 10:04

Moscow Urges US to Abandon 'Aggressive Rhetoric of Foreign Expansion'

Story Code : 973192
Moscow Urges US to Abandon
Ahead of the talks, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has called on the US to abandon aggressive rhetoric against Russia and move NATO forces away from the Russian borders.

"It's time to abandon the aggressive rhetoric of foreign expansion and think about how future generations will live together. To do this, you need to do very little - respect your neighbor, avoid threats and move your military potential away from the Russian borders," Antonov said in a statement posted on the diplomatic mission's Facebook, Sputnik reported.

The Russian ambassador has also noted that Moscow "categorically" rejects "provocative statements" by high-ranking US officials aimed at torpedoing the Russia-US negotiation process.

"We will not allow developments that would undermine the independence and sovereignty of the Russian Federation," he said.

The Russian ambassador statement comes ahead of a Russia-NATO Council meeting on security guarantees that will take place later on Wednesday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

On Monday, the Russian and American delegations led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, respectively, held closed consultations on Moscow's security proposals.

In December, Russia presented draft agreements on security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO.

These guarantees include legal obligations that NATO will refrain from advancing eastwards and accepting new members from the former Soviet Union, especially Ukraine and Georgia, as these have expressed their desire to join NATO, as well as to refrain from creating NATO military bases on the territories of former Soviet countries.

Another proposal is the non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
10 January 2022
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
10 January 2022
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
9 January 2022
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
Saudi Arabia Turns to Persian Gulf Allies for Resupply of Depleted Missiles
9 January 2022
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination
9 January 2022
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
8 January 2022
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022