Wednesday 12 January 2022 - 11:13

80-Year-Old Palestinian Man Martyred After Being Held, Beaten by Israeli Soldiers

80-Year-Old Palestinian Man Martyred After Being Held, Beaten by Israeli Soldiers
Fouad Moutee, head of the Jiljilya village council, told WAFA news agency that Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad was going home after a visit to his relatives when Israeli soldiers stopped his vehicle and pulled him out of it, blindfolded, handcuffed, and harassed him before leaving him in a building that was under construction.

He said that the soldiers did the same to four other citizens, including workers and vegetable sellers, who were on their way to work in the early hours of the morning.

Moutee said that at approximately 4:30 in the morning, and after the Israeli soldiers had left the area, residents rushed to the building where the detainees were left to find the elderly man dead, holding the Israeli soldiers responsible for his death.

 
Comment


