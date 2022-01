Islam Times - Media sources report that a car belonging to the Afghan police was targeted in the center of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

An Afghan security source announced that a vehicle was targeted by a roadside bomb in central Kabul on Wednesday.No further details have been released about the casualties.Earlier on Sunday, Afghan media reported that a massive explosion took place at a Police Academy in the Fifth security district of Kabul.Eyewitnesses also said there was an explosion at the police academy, TOLO News also reported.