0
Thursday 13 January 2022 - 02:20

Assassinating Iranian Scientists Will Not Go Unpunished: Judiciary Official

Story Code : 973304
Assassinating Iranian Scientists Will Not Go Unpunished: Judiciary Official
Kazem Gharibabadi, the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs and secretary of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, posted a tweet on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the assassination of senior nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan.
 
He praised the scientist for his tireless efforts toward “promoting and localizing peaceful nuclear knowledge.”
 
“The crime of assassinating scientists will not go unpunished as a gross violation of Human Rights,” Gharibabadi said.
 
A chemistry expert, Ahmadi Roshan, 32, oversaw a department at the Natanz nuclear facility. He was murdered on January 11, 2012 by a magnetic bomb placed on his car in northern Tehran, in a terrorist attack blamed on the Tel Aviv regime.
 
Over the past years, Iranian nuclear scientists have been the target of the Western and ‘Israeli’ spy agencies’ assassination attempts.
 
Between 2010 and 2012, four Iranian nuclear scientists — namely Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad and Ahmadi Roshan — were assassinated, while another, Fereydoon Abbasi, was wounded in an attempted murder.
 
In June 2012, Iran announced that its intelligence forces had identified and arrested all terrorist elements behind the assassination of the country’s nuclear scientists.
 
In the latest case, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, was assassinated on November 27, 2020.
 
Following the assassination, Iranian officials said that the Tel Aviv regime had acted with US intelligence and carried out the targeted killing of the prominent nuclear scientist.
 
Gharibabadi said in November that Iran would soon announce the final verdict in the case of the assassinations of several senior nuclear scientists, adding that a case has already been filed and others are on the way.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
12 January 2022
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
12 January 2022
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
12 January 2022
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
11 January 2022
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
Rights Group Voices Concern Over “Enforced Disappearance” Under MBS in Saudi Arabia
10 January 2022
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
Al-Quds Church Leader: Israeli Extremists Threaten Christian Presence in City
10 January 2022
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
Moscow Says West Silent After Media Offices Raided by ‘Well-Prepared’ Thugs
9 January 2022
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
Top Militant Cmdr. Killed as Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Strike on Saudi-led Forces in Shabwah
9 January 2022