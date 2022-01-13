Assassinating Iranian Scientists Will Not Go Unpunished: Judiciary Official

Islam Times - A senior Iranian Judiciary official labelled the crimes of assassinating the country’s nuclear scientists as a gross human rights violation, saying the killings -- largely blamed on the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime-- will not go unpunished.

He praised the scientist for his tireless efforts toward “promoting and localizing peaceful nuclear knowledge.”

“The crime of assassinating scientists will not go unpunished as a gross violation of Human Rights,” Gharibabadi said.

A chemistry expert, Ahmadi Roshan, 32, oversaw a department at the Natanz nuclear facility. He was murdered on January 11, 2012 by a magnetic bomb placed on his car in northern Tehran, in a terrorist attack blamed on the Tel Aviv regime.

Over the past years, Iranian nuclear scientists have been the target of the Western and ‘Israeli’ spy agencies’ assassination attempts.

Between 2010 and 2012, four Iranian nuclear scientists — namely Masoud Alimohammadi, Majid Shahriari, Darioush Rezaeinejad and Ahmadi Roshan — were assassinated, while another, Fereydoon Abbasi, was wounded in an attempted murder.

In June 2012, Iran announced that its intelligence forces had identified and arrested all terrorist elements behind the assassination of the country’s nuclear scientists.

In the latest case, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, was assassinated on November 27, 2020.

Following the assassination, Iranian officials said that the Tel Aviv regime had acted with US intelligence and carried out the targeted killing of the prominent nuclear scientist.

Gharibabadi said in November that Iran would soon announce the final verdict in the case of the assassinations of several senior nuclear scientists, adding that a case has already been filed and others are on the way.

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs and secretary of the country’s High Council for Human Rights, posted a tweet on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the assassination of senior nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan.