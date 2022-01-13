0
Thursday 13 January 2022

Several Killed in Somalia's Mogadishu Car Bombing

Several Killed in Somalia
“A car bomb targeted a convoy, including bulletproof cars using Avisione street, we do not know who owns the convoy,” the head of the city’s ambulance service, Abdikadir Abdirahman, was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

“We carried eight dead people from the scene.”

The Somali National News Agency reported “unspecified casualties”.

Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a mosque he was praying in nearby.

“When I came out of the mosque, I saw several old houses collapsed, body parts on the street, hands, legs,” Osman told Reuters.

“Destroyed cars, burnt Tuk tuks (rickshaws); all this mess and loss of lives in a minute, I survived.”

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombing.

“I saw five people wrapped in paper bags and covered with iron sheets, legs visible and then being transported in an ambulance,” Ahmed Nur, a shopkeeper nearby, told Reuters.
