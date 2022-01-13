0
Thursday 13 January 2022 - 10:19

Iran’s Armed Forces Safeguarding Gulf Security: Raisi

Story Code : 973377
Iran’s Armed Forces Safeguarding Gulf Security: Raisi
During a visit to the southern province of Hormozgan on Thursday, Raisi thanked the Armed Forces that “have guaranteed security of the sea, land and air.”

He said the forces’ vigilant and insightful presence in different fields has helped secure the province, the region and the Gulf.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi highlighted the potentials and capacities of Hormozgan in such fields as trade, industry, agriculture and tourism and said they should be used to resolve the economic problems.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored the ability of regional countries to ensure security in the Gulf and deplored the presence of foreign forces in the region.

In May 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Gulf belongs to the nations living there, and those are the ones responsible for ensuring its security.

“The Persian Gulf belongs to the nations living there. Its security is the duty of these nations, & Iran with its long coastlines has a key role in keeping the security of this region. By God’s grace we will do our part. This is our historical, geographical & regional duty,” Imam Khamenei said at the time.

His Eminence also said that a “wise and rational collective policy” in favor of the people of the region cannot be achieved while foreign forces are present in the Gulf.
Related Stories
US In Decline, Growing Weaker Day By Day: Raisi
Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi assured his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega that due to the US’s declining power, his country can overcome Washington’s pressure ...
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
12 January 2022
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
12 January 2022
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
12 January 2022
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
11 January 2022
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022