Islam Times - Afghan media reported that an explosion took place in the fourth security district of Kabul, the capital of the country.

According to Tolo TV, an explosion took place in the Parwan area of the fourth security district of Kabul a few moments ago.The incident occurred due to the explosion of a roadside bomb, which targeted a vehicle belonging to Taliban forces. However, the Taliban have not yet commented.So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident, and no casualties have been reported.