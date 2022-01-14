0
Friday 14 January 2022 - 04:48

Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia

Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant war secretary for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia from 2012-15, published an op-ed in Defense One on Tuesday in which she claimed that an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine is “more likely than not.” The former Obama administration official insisted that diplomatic talks between Moscow and Washington, taking place this week, are likely to fail, and that the US should already be getting ready for war with Russia.

In an echo of the words former President George W. Bush, used to describe the nations invading Iraq in 2003, she called for the US to marshal “an international coalition of the willing” to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin “and, if necessary, prepare for war.”

According to Farkas, Russia fails to abide by international law, and has been emboldened by recent mass protests in Kazakhstan, a neighboring nation and former Soviet republic with which Moscow has close ties. All this, she alleged, makes it more likely than ever that Putin is planning to invade Ukraine.

“If Russia prevails again,” she warned, “we will remain stuck in a crisis not just over Ukraine but about the future of the global order far beyond that country’s borders.”
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Islam Times - An explosion was heard around 2 am between the towns of Houmine al-Fawqa and Roumin in the Nabatiyeh district in the south of Lebanon.
