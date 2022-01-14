0
Friday 14 January 2022 - 04:59

Iran Launches its First Satellite Carrier Operating on Solid Fuel: Gen. Hajizadeh

Story Code : 973490
Iran Launches its First Satellite Carrier Operating on Solid Fuel: Gen. Hajizadeh
Addressing a gathering of religious scholars in the Iranian city of Qom on Thursday, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, “From now on, Iran will be able to launch a great number of satellites using low-cost engines.

Elaborating on a recent test on an Iranian satellite carrier engine operating on solid fuel, Hajizadeh said, “This test has been successfully carried out for the first time” in the country.

“During the past two years, all Iranian satellite carriers, which were tested, operated on liquid fuel. But in this test, we succeeded to use solid-fuel engine with a 66-tonne thrust,” the Iranian commander said.

Hajizadeh stated that Iran’s new satellite carriers are made of non-metal and composite fuselage, which increases the rocket’s energy and leads to considerable saving in relevant costs.

In late December 2020, Iran’s Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully launched a domestically-built satellite carrier rocket named Simorgh (Phoenix), sending three research devices into space.

“In this space research mission, for the first time, three research devices were launched simultaneously at an altitude of 470 kilometers and at a speed of 7,350 meters per second,” a spokesman for the ministry, Ahmad Hosseini, said.
Related Stories
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
Islam Times - As desperate “Israel” rushed to the US in attempt to find a solution for Iran, “Israeli” leaders are set to discuss possible military ...
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
12 January 2022
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
12 January 2022
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
12 January 2022
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
11 January 2022
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022