Iran Launches its First Satellite Carrier Operating on Solid Fuel: Gen. Hajizadeh

Islam Times - The commander of Iran Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Division says the country has mastered the technology of satellite carriers and has launched its first such carrier using solid fuel.

Addressing a gathering of religious scholars in the Iranian city of Qom on Thursday, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, “From now on, Iran will be able to launch a great number of satellites using low-cost engines.Elaborating on a recent test on an Iranian satellite carrier engine operating on solid fuel, Hajizadeh said, “This test has been successfully carried out for the first time” in the country.“During the past two years, all Iranian satellite carriers, which were tested, operated on liquid fuel. But in this test, we succeeded to use solid-fuel engine with a 66-tonne thrust,” the Iranian commander said.Hajizadeh stated that Iran’s new satellite carriers are made of non-metal and composite fuselage, which increases the rocket’s energy and leads to considerable saving in relevant costs.In late December 2020, Iran’s Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully launched a domestically-built satellite carrier rocket named Simorgh (Phoenix), sending three research devices into space.“In this space research mission, for the first time, three research devices were launched simultaneously at an altitude of 470 kilometers and at a speed of 7,350 meters per second,” a spokesman for the ministry, Ahmad Hosseini, said.