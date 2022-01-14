Russia Remains Open About Military Deployment to Cuba, Venezuela Amid Security Guarantee Impasse

Islam Times - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that he will not confirm or deny anything regarding the possibility of the deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela.

"I don't want to confirm anything, I won't rule anything out either", Ryabkov told RTVI.He noted that the possibility of such options depends on Washington's response to Russia's security guarantees.The deputy minister stressed that President Vladimir Putin had already described what the Russian Navy can do if the US continues to provoke Moscow, but also stated that a diplomatic solution would be preferable.The statement comes after US-Russia and Russia-NATO talks earlier this month, regarding security guarantees that Moscow offered in a bid to ease tensions and mend ties. The draft agreements stipulate limits to troop, aircraft, and warship deployments, as well as missile deployment for both sides, and also suggested that NATO stop its expansion near the Russian border.Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, has stated Moscow will have to take measures if the United States and NATO fail to provide a constructive response on Russian-requested security guarantees within a reasonable time."If we do not receive a constructive response to the proposals we made within a reasonable time, and the aggressive policy towards Russia continues, [we] will have no choice but to draw our own conclusion and take all necessary measures to maintain the strategic balance of power and prevent unacceptable threats to our national security," Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council.He added that "any attempts to drag on the process of constructive negotiations on security guarantees in the framework of Russia-US and Russia-NATO dialogues or to narrow it down to the pointless exchange of positions over and over again will rife with the inevitable deterioration of the security situation for all countries with no exception".