0
Friday 14 January 2022 - 08:25

Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, Two People Injured

Story Code : 973514
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad
A senior security official told AFP that three rockets were fired towards the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, including the US embassy on Thursday.

“Two of those fell on the grounds of the American embassy and the other on a school nearby," the official, who asked not to be named, said, adding that the missile that fell on the school left a woman and a girl injured.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the US embassy and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Reuters earlier cited two Iraqi military officials, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying that at least two Katyusha rockets were fired at the US embassy, adding that they were shot down before reaching the compound.

The attack was the latest in a series of attacks targeting US interests in the Arab country.

Last month, at least two Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s highly fortified Green Zone.

On July 8, at least three Katyusha rockets landed within the Green Zone, two days after several drones targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, with the weapon systems set up to fortify the facility firing at least four times to try to down the aircraft.

Back then, a faction of Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces rejected the involvement of the anti-terror resistance fighters in the July 8 rocket attack against Baghdad’s Green Zone.

“The US embassy has so far not had a place in the equation of reactions from the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee. Should we decide to attack the facility, it will be struck with precision-guided munitions, not Katyusha rockets, to prevent collateral damage,” Qais Khazali, who leads the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq resistance group, wrote in a tweet.

He added that Katyusha rockets are notorious for missing their targets and hitting urban areas, and Iraqi resistance groups will not utilize them if the US embassy in Baghdad comes into such an equation.

Over the past months, convoys carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US military as well as US military camps in Iraq have also come under several attacks.

The attacks come as anti-American sentiments have been growing in Iraq since the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions in a US drone strike authorized by former US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.
Related Stories
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Islam Times - Two Katyusha rockets hit early Sunday the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad that houses the US embassy, Iraq’s security forces said in a statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front
12 January 2022
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
North Korea Confirms New Hypersonic Missile Launch
12 January 2022
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
Bahrainis Protest Saudi Ruling Upholding Death Sentences against Young Detainees
12 January 2022
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
Syria’s Exclusion from Arab League ‘Disgraceful’ for All Arabs, Senior Fatah Official Says
11 January 2022
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
US Must Close Guantanamo Prison Down After 20 Years of Running ’Ugly’: UN Experts
11 January 2022
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
IOF Cannot Engage in Infantry Battle with Hezbollah, Israelis’ Trust in Their Military Dramatically Sliding: Zionist Studies
11 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis
10 January 2022
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
Totally Defeated, Enemies Are Not Safe in any Territory, IRGC Chief Warns
10 January 2022