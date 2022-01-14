Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis

Islam Times - Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah has praised the Iranian peace initiative, saying that the plan puts forward an effective solution to the ongoing conflict in the war-ravaged country.

“The Iranian initiative offers a solution, deals with the war and blockade in Yemen, and provides a mechanism for inclusive intra-Yemeni dialogue as well as ways to de-escalate the status quo,” Abdullah said on Thursday.The foreign minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government added that “The study or slight modifications of the Iranian initiative will help resolution of the lingering crisis in Yemen, and everyone should consider the plan.”In April 2015, Iran proposed a four-point peace plan for Yemen. The plan called for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialogue and “establishment of an inclusive national unity government.”Abdullah noted that Saudi Arabia was looking for a pretext to prolong its devastating military aggression against Yemen.“What we want to tell them is the fact that they will not manage to defeat the Yemeni nation through their onslaught. All we want is negotiations in good faith,” Abdullah stated.“Massacre and destruction is not the right way,” he said. “We are fighting for our nation. We do not want anything from Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh seeks dominance over our country.”He called on the Saudi-led coalition to end its support for Takfiri terrorist groups in Yemen, stressing that the foreign-backed extremists would not help peaceful settlement of Yemen crisis by any means.Abdullah also lambasted Saudi Arabia for having used footage from a documentary on the 2003 US invasion of Iraq to accuse Yemeni armed forces of stockpiling ballistic missiles in the besieged Red Sea port city of Hudaydah.The top Yemeni diplomat said the footage was nothing but a piece of cinematic work, and it was meant to invent pretexts for a strike on Hudaydah.