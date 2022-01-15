Peacekeepers from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Exit Kazakhstan

Islam Times - Peacekeeper units of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan departed from Almaty to their permanent stationing locations, TASS reports from the scene.

Armenian units loaded their motor vehicles and personnel in three transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces and departed from the Almaty airport.Servicemen from Tajikistan left on board of one Russian Il-76 aircraft and also took their cadets studying in Kazakhstan’s military educational institutions for the time of holidays.Kyrgyzstan’s peacekeepers departed from the territory of the Almaty CHPP-2 guarded by them in a motor convoy to the territory of their country. They will travel about 250 kilometers to the Kyrgyzstan’s border.CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time for normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan. Gradual withdrawal of peacekeepers started on January 13.