Saturday 15 January 2022 - 03:41

Peacekeepers from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Exit Kazakhstan

Story Code : 973644
Peacekeepers from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Exit Kazakhstan
Armenian units loaded their motor vehicles and personnel in three transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces and departed from the Almaty airport.

Servicemen from Tajikistan left on board of one Russian Il-76 aircraft and also took their cadets studying in Kazakhstan’s military educational institutions for the time of holidays.

Kyrgyzstan’s peacekeepers departed from the territory of the Almaty CHPP-2 guarded by them in a motor convoy to the territory of their country. They will travel about 250 kilometers to the Kyrgyzstan’s border.

CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time for normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan. Gradual withdrawal of peacekeepers started on January 13.
