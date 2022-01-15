0
Saturday 15 January 2022 - 04:47

US Must ‘Respond Positively’ to UN Call to Release Afghan Funds: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the call on Friday, a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Washington to take the lead and prevent "the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan" by releasing billions of dollars in Afghan assets blocked in the United States.

“We commend the United Nations Secretary-General's call for the release of Afghan capital from the United States. The United States must respond positively to the international voice and release Afghan capital,” Mujahid said in a post on Twitter.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank since the withdrawal of its occupation forces from the country in August 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have suspended activities in Afghanistan, withholding aid as well as $340 million in new reserves issued by the IMF in August.

Many of the US allies and Western governments have also largely suspended their financial assistance to Afghanistan since the US troops’ withdrawal and the Taliban taking power. Aid agencies and the UN have estimated that more than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million population is expected to face hunger this winter.

"We must... rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres told reporters in New York, adding that the UN needs $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022.
