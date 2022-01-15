Iran Links UN Vote Right Suspension to US Sanctions

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations slammed the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US as the cause of suspension of Tehran’s right to vote at the UN General Assembly.

The Iranian envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said on Friday that the US sanctions had resulted in Iran’s failure to pay membership dues to the world body, but expressed hope that Tehran’s efforts to end the suspension would bear fruit soon.His remarks come as Iran has been denied the right to cast its vote on various matters at the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council for a second consecutive year.The US re-imposed the sanctions after leaving the 2015 agreement with Iran and world powers that had partially suspended the coercive economic measures.“As an active member of the UN, Iran has always been committed to paying up its membership dues on time, and we have proven this in practice, but unfortunately, due to the cruel and unilateral sanctions (by the US), we faced the problem of paying up our membership fee for the second consecutive year,” Takht Ravanchi said.He also stressed that the restrictions are not only impeding Iran’s access to humanitarian items, including medicine and medical equipment, but the bans are also impeding the UN’s work.The Iranian envoy further noted that the Islamic Republic is working to secure a safe financial channel to pay its UN membership fee and reclaim its voting right.Takht Ravanchi also said that Iran is already discussing the issue with UN officials and hopes that it will be solved in the shortest time possible.