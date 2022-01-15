0
Saturday 15 January 2022 - 09:25

US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France

Story Code : 973699
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Friday, RT reported.

While Congress must give the green light before the deal can go ahead, the military argued that the sale of eight sensor pods for the MQ-9 Reaper drone would “improve France’s capability to meet current and future threats” and ensure “the operational readiness of the French Air and Space Force.”

The possible sale comes one week after the State Department approved another $300 million deal to France for “follow-on contractor logistics support” for the MQ-9 drone, as well as “aircraft components, spares and accessories” and simulator software, among other things

France received its first order for 16 MQ-9 Reapers back in August 2013, spending some $1.5 billion, and conducted its first operational flights with the unmanned craft just months later.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
14 January 2022
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, Two People Injured
14 January 2022
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
14 January 2022
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
13 January 2022
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022