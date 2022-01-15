0
Saturday 15 January 2022 - 10:33

Drones Attack Balad Airbase Housing US Troops near Iraqi Capital

Story Code : 973715
Drones Attack Balad Airbase Housing US Troops near Iraqi Capital
Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, reported that a number of combat drones hit the military compound 64 km north of Baghdad, on Saturday morning.  

Sirens immediately sounded at the military compound, and the sound of gunfire could be heard from the site.

The drone attack also sent dense plumes of smoke rising above the targeted area.

Alarms and calls in English were also heard, asking the military personnel inside the base to take shelter and stay away from the scene.

Sabereen News, citing an unnamed security source, noted that quadcopter and fixed-wing drones hit an office belonging to American arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corporation inside the Balad Air Base, and the aircraft returned to their launch pads after the air raid.

A statement released by the Security Media Cell, affiliated with the Iraqi prime minister's office, later said three drones approached the southern flank of the airbase on Saturday morning.

The statement added that C-RAM and air defense systems detected the aircraft, and fired shots to force them off the airspace above the Balad Airbase.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. 
