Yemen Repels Offensive, Hits Positions of UAE Mercenaries with Missiles

Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces have launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on places of gathering belonging to the UAE- and Saudi-backed mercenaries and the Daesh terrorists in flashpoint Ma’rib Province, inflicting heavy losses on them.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said the raids prevented the advance of the militants towards Ma’rib’s Haraib and A'ain districts.He added that four Yemeni ballistic missiles and a drone hit the enemy positions accurately during the operation, killing and wounding dozens of them as well as destroying their armored vehicles.The enemy’s failed advance in Ma’rib involved more than 24 airstrikes, but the retaliatory raids “caused a state of terror and a great collapse among” its ranks, Saree said.“The armed forces are determined to defend the people and the country by all available means,” he stressed.The oil-rich Ma’rib Province has turned into a focus of the Yemeni army’s liberation operations over the past months.Currently, Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters from Popular Committees are inching towards Ma’rib’s provincial capital following gains on the ground that ensued clashes with Saudi- and UAE-backed militants and allied terrorists.