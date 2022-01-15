Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks

Islam Times - A senior security official with Iraq’s anti-terror Kata’ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) has blamed gangs backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom for the recent rocket attacks that targeted the fortified Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad.

Abu Ali al-Askari, who is in charge of the security bureau of Kata’ib Hezbollah, said in a tweet on Friday, “The launches of stray rockets at populated areas under the pretext of targeting the US embassy are just an intentional targeting of innocent civilians.”His remark came a day after three rockets were fired toward the Green Zone, two of which landed in the grounds of the US Embassy. The third one fell on a nearby school, injuring a woman and a girl.“The UAE-, UK- linked gangs are behind this crime,” al-Askari added.Last year, an Iraqi lawmaker revealed the destructive role that the United Arab Emirates plays in Iraq, saying the UAE’s national security adviser was in charge of implementing the Emirati agenda that aims to destabilize the country.“The UAE received the Iraqi file at the request of the US and the Zionist entity after Daesh occupied a number of provinces,” said Kazem al-Sayadi, noting that Abu Dhabi had “death squads” in most countries across the world.According to al-Sayadi, an Emirati security team had arrived in Iraq to manage the Iraqi intelligence service and make Iraq a subordinate to the UAE, which itself is “basically a subordinate of the Zionist entity.”On Thursday, Qais Khazali, the head of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq resistance group, said, “The way and timing of targeting the Green Zone is an attempt to shuffle the cards,” reiterating that the resistance factions were determined “not to target the American embassy at present.”