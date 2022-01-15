Revenge for Gen. Suleimani’s Blood Becomes A Strategy: IRGC Commander

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that taking revenge for the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Suleimani has turned into a strategy, a goal, and a plan for the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with Khamenei.ir, Major General Hossein Salami said the US assassination of Lt. General Suleimani sparked a “revolution in the hearts” and impressed the characters of the youth.He said the assassination attack created millions of followers of General Suleimani, all of whom are seeking a revenge.“At present, the revenge has turned into a strategy, a wish, an aspiration and a starting point,” the commander noted, saying the young people’s enthusiasm for the battle against the enemy has increased after the martyrdom of General Soleimani.“This would create danger for the enemy,” he warned.General Suleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several of their companions, was assassinated in a US airstrike authorized by then-US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Both General Suleimani and al-Muhandis played a key role in defeating the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group which at its peak, threatened a complete take-over of Iraq and Syria.Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill in January 2020, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of the two anti-terror commanders.