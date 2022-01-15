0
Saturday 15 January 2022 - 21:07

Media Is Spotting Suspicious Libyan-‘Israeli’ Activity

Story Code : 973830
Media Is Spotting Suspicious Libyan-‘Israeli’ Activity
Most recently, correspondent of ‘Israeli’ media outlets endorsed a new narrative which detailed that the executive plane [P4-RMA] used by Libyan General Khalifa Hefter landed in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on Thursday after a "diplomatic stop" in Cyprus.

“After two hours on the ground the plane took off back to Cyprus,” Military Correspondent of ‘Israeli’ Channel 11 Itay Blumental, wrote in a tweet that was also retweeted by the Arab Affairs Correspondent of ‘Israeli’ Kan broadcaster, Roi Kais.

Earlier, Saudi and Libyan media outlets reports released on Wednesday night suggested that Jordan hosted ‘Israeli’ Mossad spy agency Director David Barnea and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba, as they discussed normalization and security cooperation.

The reports also noted that Al-Dabaiba's office denied that the meeting occurred.

Back in November, ‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper reported that Saddam Haftar, son of Libyan warlord Gen. Khalifa Haftar, flew to Ben Gurion Airport for meetings with ‘Israeli’ officials regarding potential normalization with the occupation regime.

It was unclear who Haftar met with.

On one hand, the Tevel department of the Mossad has reportedly had contacts with various Libyan officials over the years.

On the other hand, former ‘Israeli’ ‘Security Council’ Chief Meir Ben Shabbat and his messenger, known only as "Maoz," also reportedly had such contacts, and their handling of the file has been passed on to former Shin Bet official Nimrod Gez.

Gez had strong ties to Ben Shabbat and had supported him as a potential future Shin Bet chief before former Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost power and that scenario disappeared.

It is unclear whether any of the above Libyan officials could substantively carry out normalization with the Tel Aviv occupation regime given the ongoing chaos the African country has been in for years.

Last month, the country's long-awaited elections were postponed and it is unclear if the various on-again and off-again warring groups will be capable of carrying out the elections, let alone altering decades of officially hostile relations with the occupying regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
14 January 2022
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, Two People Injured
14 January 2022
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
14 January 2022
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
13 January 2022
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022