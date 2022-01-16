Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Comes under Rocket Attacks

Islam Times - A Turkish military base in the eastern province of Mosul in Iraq was targeted by rockets.

Iraqi media reported early Sunday morning that several rockets had hit a Turkish military base in the north of the country."A heavy rocket attack was carried out on the Zelikan base, the base of the Turkish forces in the east of Mosul," Sabereen News reported.According to the report, at least three rockets hit the Zelikan base in the Bashiqa area of Mosul province. Sabereein News also announced that Turkish forces responded to these attacks by firing artillery.Minutes later, Sabereen News said that the base came under another rocket attack and four rockets have targeted the base.The attacks come as Iraqi sources reported on Saturday morning that the Turkish base of Zelikan in the city of Bashiqa was targeted by rockets.Meanwhile, the Zelikan base has been targeted by rockets several times in recent months.