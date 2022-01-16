0
Sunday 16 January 2022 - 07:14

US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans

US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
A dual citizen of the United States and Iran has been charged with conspiring to export US technology, goods, and services illegally to users in Iran, US media quoted US officials said on Friday.

The Iranian national named Kambiz Attar Kashani, 44, was arrested Thursday in Chicago and on Friday appeared in federal court there.

Kashani allegedly violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a federal law regulating international trade with parties considered to be a threat to the US.

A prosecutor in the Eastern District Court of New York claimed that "Kambiz Attar Kashani" used US financial systems to provide American technologies to the Central Bank of Iran.

The accused did not obtain a license for these exports from the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the report added.

The Different US administrations have imposed sanctions on Iran since the 1979 revolution under different pretexts. The current Biden administration is continuing the sanctions that the previous Trump administration imposed on Iran after its unilateral and illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018. 
